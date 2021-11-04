Sheriff: Man holds woman against her will in vehicle, leads deputies on chase

TOWN OF ELLICOTT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man is facing numerous charges after deputies say he led them on chase while a woman was being held in his vehicle.

Late Wednesday night, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that Dimas Rios, who was wanted on a warrant for second-degree kidnapping, had been driving in Ellicott with a woman who was being held against her will.

Upon hearing this, deputies say they found Rios, 35, and his vehicle at a business on Route 60. According to deputies, Rios quickly drove away when they tried to contact him.

Deputies say the pursuit continued through Ellicott and Jamestown before coming to an end when Rios got stuck in a residential yard on Vinnie Street.

At this point, authorities say Rios got out and ran away on foot. The woman in the vehicle was safely rescued, they say.

Utilizing a K-9 team, deputies say they were able to find Rios hiding near a home a couple of blocks away.

Rios, who deputies say then surrendered, was charged with unlawful imprisonment, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, aggravated unlicensed operation, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and failing to comply with a lawful order.

Rios was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail to be arraigned on the new charges, as well as the previous kidnapping charge.