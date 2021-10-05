Sheriff: Man tries to escape deputies on tractor

TOWN OF STOCKTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 36-year-old Chautauqua County man tried to get away from deputies on a tractor, authorities say.

Monday, around 5:40 p.m., the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Route 380 in Stockton for a report of a disorderly person.

They say Justin Horton threw a rock at a residence, damaging a window. While deputies were investigating, they say he tried to elude them before he was taken into custody shortly after.

Horton was charged with criminal mischief and obstructing governmental administration. He was then taken to the Chautauqua County Jail to be arraigned.