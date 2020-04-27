Sherman CSD teachers share video message with students

SHERMAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The teachers at Sherman Central School District miss their students. Check out the video they put together!

Teachers, your students would love to hear from you! If you’d like to send them a video shout-out, you can email it to us at ReportIt@wivb.com. We’re partnering with country radio station WYRK on this project. Shout-outs will be aired on News 4 Wake Up! and WYRK.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.