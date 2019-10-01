Farm owner shot multiple times in Cherry Creek, troopers say surrounding community not endangered

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The owner of a Chautauqua County farm was shot several times, according to New York State Police.

Nelson Noble was taken to a Buffalo hospital, where troopers said he is in guarded condition.

Troopers said this shooting is not believed to further endanger anyone in the community. Pine Valley Central School nearby in Cattaraugus County was closed on Tuesday as a precaution.

Troopers based out of Fredonia first responded to a call about a shooting on Route 83 shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. State Police said that Noble, 53, was the only victim.

Photos courtesy of WNY News Now: