Skateboarder dies after collision with car in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday night, a man riding a skateboard was killed in a collision with a car in Chautauqua County.
Shortly after 9 p.m., New York State police responded to State Route 430 in the Town of Ellery.
They say a westbound vehicle struck the skateboarder as he was headed in the same direction in the westbound lane.
The victim was identified as 22-year-old Bannon Eimiller — a Bemus Point resident.
This incident is under investigation.
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.