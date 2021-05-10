Skateboarder dies after collision with car in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday night, a man riding a skateboard was killed in a collision with a car in Chautauqua County.

Shortly after 9 p.m., New York State police responded to State Route 430 in the Town of Ellery.

They say a westbound vehicle struck the skateboarder as he was headed in the same direction in the westbound lane.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Bannon Eimiller — a Bemus Point resident.

This incident is under investigation.

