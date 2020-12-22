Southern Tier folks find way to make sure holiday tradition lives on despite pandemic

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Some folks in the Southern Tier are finding a way to make sure an important holiday tradition lives on this despite the pandemic.

Chautauqua County’s Office for Aging Services teamed up with two local churches to make sure ‘Keep the Santa for Seniors Project’ still went on.

Church members helped raised enough donations to provide special gift bags to around 160 seniors in the county.

The bags included household necessities such as hygiene products and handmade blankets.