Southern Tier leaders come together in effort to clean up harmful algae in Chautauqua Lake

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Leaders in the Southern Tier are coming together, to clean up Chautauqua Lake.

The new Chautauqua Lake memorandum brings together local governments to get rid of harmful algae in the lake. Each stakeholder has until the end of May to sign the agreement.

County Executive PJ Wendel says the goal is to focus on the science of what the lake needs.

“Whether we have different letters after our name politically, that shouldn’t play into this,” said Wendel. “

We need to just look at science, and what is the lake telling us, really that’s what it is, we are talking about other people but that lake if you wanna look at it as a body it speaks, it talks, it shows us things, and we need to listen to it and then we need to plan accordingly.”

Wendel says several groups have been studying the lake over the past year.

He says they’re working to find the true source of this algae problem.