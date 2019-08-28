State police make three arrests in Gerry after report of child hanging out of second-story window

GERRY, N.Y. (WIVB)–State police made three arrests over three days in Gerry.

Police say on August 24, troopers responded to a home in Gerry for a report of a child hanging out of a second-story window.

When they arrived, troopers say the conditions of the home were in a “deplorable state and unsuitable for living.”

After confirming he was uninjured, the child told troopers he was only leaning out the window to look at a bird.

The children were turned over to a relative, while Child Protective Services investigates further.

32-year-old Nikki Coulson, 24-year-old Jacob Atwell, and 37-year-old Benjamin Frost, all of Gerry are charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

All three were processed and released with appearance tickets. They are scheduled to appear in Town of Gerry Court next month.

Officials say Atwell and Coulson were previously arrested in May for a nearly identical incident when troopers checked the welfare of a toddler on Route 60.

Troopers discovered the children were living in unsuitable living conditions.