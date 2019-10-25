Erie man turns himself in after stealing a gravestone

ERIE, PA (WIVB)– UPDATE: Further investigation led the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office to arrest 58-year-old Edwin Stancliff of Erie and charging him with petit larceny and cemetery desecration.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Stancliff turned himself in to investigators on Monday.

He remains in county jail awaiting arraignment.

ORIGINAL: The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a stolen gravestone on Wednesday.

Deputies say it was stolen from the St. Mathias Cemetery in the Town of French Creek.

Friday members of the Sheriff’s Office located the gravestone in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Authorities are still investigating the matter, and charges are pending.