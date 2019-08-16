Breaking News
As Child Victims Act window opens, lawsuits are being filed. Read them here.
Live Now
Our guide with crucial info for WIVB and WNLO viewers who watch via antenna

Stretch of highway to be named for Marine who died in Afghanistan

Chautauqua County
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The name of LCpl. Aaron Swanson, a native son of Jamestown who died in 2011 while serving in Afghanistan, will soon be displayed on a stretch of state highway through Chautauqua County.

A stretch of State Route 390 through Lakewood will be known as the Lance Corporal Aaron M. Swanson Memorial Highway, after a signature Friday from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

LCpl. Swanson died Feb. 7, 2011 while conducting combat operations in Afghanistan. He was buried in Jamestown.

Swanson was a 2007 graduate of Southwestern High School, and joined the Marines two years after.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss