Stretch of highway to be named for Marine who died in Afghanistan

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The name of LCpl. Aaron Swanson, a native son of Jamestown who died in 2011 while serving in Afghanistan, will soon be displayed on a stretch of state highway through Chautauqua County.

A stretch of State Route 390 through Lakewood will be known as the Lance Corporal Aaron M. Swanson Memorial Highway, after a signature Friday from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

LCpl. Swanson died Feb. 7, 2011 while conducting combat operations in Afghanistan. He was buried in Jamestown.

Swanson was a 2007 graduate of Southwestern High School, and joined the Marines two years after.