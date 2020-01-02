SUNY Fredonia student accused of stealing waiting ambulance

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A student at Fredonia State is accused of stealing an ambulance responding to a medical emergency early on the morning of New Year’s Day while intoxicated.

Arda Gokce faces charges ranging from DWI to speeding to unlicensed driving to criminal mischief, according to the Fredonia Police Department.

Police said at 3 a.m. Wednesday, a Fredonia Fire & Rescue Ambulance was on Central Avenue, where members of the ambulance company responded to.

Police allege that Gokce, 23, took the ambulance and that officers saw it heading north on Central Avenue, where it drove up onto the curb, hit several signs and became stuck in the lawn.

Police said Gokce eventually fought with the officer who approached the vehicle after refusing commands to exit.

Police said the ambulance, valued at $240,000, sustained front end and undercarriage damage.

Police also said that Gokce was issued an appearance ticket to appear in village court.