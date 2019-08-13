Teens charged with reckless endangerment after firework strikes woman on July 4th

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people have been arrested following a fireworks-related incident in Dunkirk.

Around 10:15 p.m. on the Fourth of July, a 58-year-old woman was struck by a firework. She was taken to ECMC for evaluation.

Originally, it was thought that a neighbor lit the firework that struck the woman, but the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office now believes that firework came from a couple of teenagers.

The Sheriff’s Office says that an 18-year-old woman from Amherst and a 19-year-old man from Buffalo were lighting them, and one of those projectiles allegedly struck the 58-year-old.

The teens, who were not named, were both charged with reckless endangerment. They will appear in Town of Pomfret Court at a later date.