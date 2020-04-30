Three drive-through COVID-19 testing clinics to be offered in Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Three drive-through COVID-19 testing clinics will be held next week in Chautauqua County for essential healthcare workers, first responders, and child care center staff.

The test samples will determine whether individuals have coronavirus in their systems (not an antibody test) and results should be available in 24 to 48 hours.

Testing will take place at The Chautauqua Lake Central School Bus Garage, 100 North Erie Street in Mayville at the following times:

· Tuesday, May 5, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

· Thursday, May 7, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

· Saturday, May 9, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pre-registration is required- call 716-753-4491 or 866-604-6789 to pre-register.