1  of  3
Coronavirus
Gov. Cuomo announces summer school classes will be virtual Changes to religious gathering rules in NY take effect Thursday Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 276 active closings. Click for more details.

Coronavirus

Class of 2020

Open 4 Business

Help 4 WNY

Three new cases Thursday brings total Chautauqua County confirmed COVID cases to 60

Chautauqua County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County officials report three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 60.

Officials tell News 4 the new cases include two pediatric cases and a woman in her 30s.

There are 19 active cases with no hospitalized cases.

To date, 37 people have recovered, and four have died from the virus in Chautauqua County.

County officials also say 209 cases are under quarantine or in isolation, and 2,073 people have tested negative.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss