Three new cases Thursday brings total Chautauqua County confirmed COVID cases to 60

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Chautauqua County officials report three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the total to 60.

Officials tell News 4 the new cases include two pediatric cases and a woman in her 30s.

There are 19 active cases with no hospitalized cases.

To date, 37 people have recovered, and four have died from the virus in Chautauqua County.

County officials also say 209 cases are under quarantine or in isolation, and 2,073 people have tested negative.

