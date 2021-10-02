Three people ejected and one extricated from SUV in Pomfret rollover accident

POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were ejected and one extricated from an SUV rollover in the Town of Pomfret Saturday morning.

The Fredonia Fire Department said several emergency crews responded to the accident at 9:26 a.m. on Route 5. The Ford EcoSport went off the road and flipped.

A landing zone was set up by West Dunkirk Fire at Shorewood Country club. One passenger was taken to Erie County Medical Center by helicopter and two passengers were transported to UPMC Hamot by helicopter for treatment. One person was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk by ambulance.

The current conditions of those injured are unknown.

New York State Police are investigating the accident.