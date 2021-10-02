POMFRET, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were ejected and one extricated from an SUV rollover in the Town of Pomfret Saturday morning.
The Fredonia Fire Department said several emergency crews responded to the accident at 9:26 a.m. on Route 5. The Ford EcoSport went off the road and flipped.
A landing zone was set up by West Dunkirk Fire at Shorewood Country club. One passenger was taken to Erie County Medical Center by helicopter and two passengers were transported to UPMC Hamot by helicopter for treatment. One person was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk by ambulance.
The current conditions of those injured are unknown.
New York State Police are investigating the accident.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.
Chautauqua County
- Three people ejected and one extricated from SUV in Pomfret rollover accident
- Brother of woman missing from Chautauqua County for 45 years waiting for answers after remains found in Portland
- Sheriff rules out serial killer as second set of human remains found in Chautauqua County
- The National Comedy Center in Jamestown is on a mission to preserve all things funny
- Jamestown man sentenced for deadly 2017 stabbing