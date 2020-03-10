Work to restore notoriously rough stretch of Thruway through Seneca Nation is underway

SILVER CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Repair work has begun on a pockmarked stretch of New York State Thruway through Cattaraugus Territory, which belongs to the Seneca Nation of Indians.

The state and Nation were long at odds about the deteriorating highway, but initial and temporary repair work began after an agreement was reached last September.

The condition of the road was so notoriously bad, the speed limit dropped to 55 miles per hour on Interstate 90. Once complete, the speed limit will return to 65 mph.

“When it’s complete, drivers are going to be essentially driving a brand new section of highway that’s going to be reliable for many years and some very good news for drivers will be when this is all completed,” said Matt Driscoll, Thruway Authority executive director.

The target date for resurfacing is the end of July.