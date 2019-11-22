Top of landmark Fredonia fountain stolen, say police

FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The top section of the fountain at the West Barker Commons in downtown Fredonia was stolen early Thursday morning, according to police in the Chautauqua County village.

Police said two subjects took the top of the fountain around 2:20 a.m. Thursday, and fled the park in the same direction that they came.

According to the Chautauqua County Chamber of Commerce, there are two Victorian fountains in the twin Barker Commons, which date back to 1825.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fredonia Police Department at (716) 679-1531.