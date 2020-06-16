Top prize-winning Take 5 ticket sold in Chautauqua County

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A top prize-winning Take 5 ticket was recently sold in Chautauqua County.

The ticket, which is worth $14,460.50, was sold at Lakewood Convenience Store on E. Fairmount Rd. in Lakewood.

Three other top prize-winning tickets were sold in Brooklyn, Hopewell Junction and Rosedale.

June 15’s winning numbers were 7-10-22-29-30. Drawings take place every night at 11:21 p.m. and winning tickets may be cashed within a year of the drawing date.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.