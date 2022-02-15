Tractor stolen in Chautauqua County

(This is not the stolen tractor, but this is what kind it is. Photo provided by the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.)

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a tractor.

Police say it was taken from someone in the Town of Hanover between February 1-4.

It was a John Deere 2305, authorities say. The photo above shows what one of these looks like, but there are some differences between that and the stolen tractor.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the stolen tractor wasn’t equipped with a bucket at the time, and has a fixed roll bar. The one in the photo has a folding roll bar.

Anyone with information that could help law enforcement officers solve this case is asked to call (716) 753-4232.