Tractor-trailer overturns on I-86, spilling fuel

TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor-trailer overturned on the westbound lanes of I-86 early Wednesday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says that around 4:30 a.m., the 36-year-old driver lost control of the truck and struck a guide rail. The vehicle then overturned in the median.

The driver only suffered minor injuries, declining medical treatment.

Diesel fuel was spilled during the crash, and a hazmat team had to clean up the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver was cited for unreasonable speed.