Tractor-trailer overturns on I-86, spilling fuel

Chautauqua County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor-trailer overturned on the westbound lanes of I-86 early Wednesday morning.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says that around 4:30 a.m., the 36-year-old driver lost control of the truck and struck a guide rail. The vehicle then overturned in the median.

The driver only suffered minor injuries, declining medical treatment.

Diesel fuel was spilled during the crash, and a hazmat team had to clean up the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the driver was cited for unreasonable speed.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss