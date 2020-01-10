Truck-Lite plant in Falconer reportedly closing by the end of 2020

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Truck-Lite plant in Falconer is set to be closed by the end of the year, WNY News Now reports.
The plan to close the plant was announced on Thursday, the report says.
Work will be relocated to other facilities, a spokesperson says, but office employees based in Falconer won’t be affected.
It’s not clear how many other employees will be impacted by this.
Here is a statement issued by the company:
“Our tentative decision is consistent with other recent actions designed to meet customer demands and make Truck-Lite more cost competitive in the global marketplace. This is not a decision that we take lightly, and we are committed to treating the impacted employees fairly.”