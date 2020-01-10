Truck-Lite plant in Falconer reportedly closing by the end of 2020

FALCONER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Truck-Lite plant in Falconer is set to be closed by the end of the year, WNY News Now reports.

The plan to close the plant was announced on Thursday, the report says.

Work will be relocated to other facilities, a spokesperson says, but office employees based in Falconer won’t be affected.

It’s not clear how many other employees will be impacted by this.

Here is a statement issued by the company: