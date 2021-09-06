Two hospitalized after crash in Chautauqua County; charges expected

HANOVER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Charges are expected after a crash in the Town of Hanover.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred on Sunday afternoon at Routes 5 and 20.

A 17-year-old Silver Creek girl suffered minor injures and was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital.

A 55-year-old woman, also from Silver Creek, was driving the other vehicle. She was flown from the scene to ECMC.