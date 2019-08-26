Two men charged in Dunkirk armed robbery

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB)– Officers with the City of Dunkirk Police responded to a call for an armed robbery at a Washington Avenue home around 10:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they received a report that a gun was displayed during the incident and the suspects forcibly took an unknown amount of property from the victim before leaving the scene.

Within minutes of the call, patrol officers found a vehicle that was possibly involved near an address on King Street.

Further investigation revealed 29-year-old Jonathan Sidaui and 35-year-old David Anzalone were involved in the robbery.

Multiple items belonging to the victim were found on Sidaui and Anzalone along with with a realistic-looking pellet gun and an amount of illegal narcotics, according to police. They were charged with second-degree robbery and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both were taken into custody, transported to Dunkirk Police Headquarters, and arraigned in Dunkirk City Court. They’re held on bail at the Chautauqua County Jail.

The investigation continues and additional charges are possible.