Two people in “precautionary quarantine,” one to be tested for coronavirus in Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Officials tell News 4 two people are in precautionary quarantine.

One of the two met criteria to be tested for coronavirus, and the department is awaiting those results.

“From what we know, COVID-19 appears to be especially targeting those age 65 or older; those with underlying health conditions such as heart, lung, kidney, neurologic, or liver disease or diabetes; those with compromised immune systems; and pregnant women. Anyone in these high risk categories should be extra vigilant about respiratory and hand hygiene and avoid gatherings of 10 people or more,” county health officials say.