Two teens charged for allegedly tying victim up, setting them on fire in Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation into an August 3 incident revealed and 18-year-old Cherry Creek man and a 19-year-old Salamanca tied a victim to a chair inside a home.

Officials tell us the two teens were later involved in pouring an accelerant on the victim and setting them on fire. The victim suffered substantial burns as a result.

Both suspects face a second-degree assault charge and a second-degree unlawful imprisonment charge.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspects were arraigned at the Chautauqua County Jail. One of the men was released, and the other was held on bail.

The victim is recovering, according to authorities.

