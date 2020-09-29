Up to $2,500 being offered for information on Chautauqua County shooting

CHERRY CREEK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Up to $2,500 is being offered for information on a shooting that took place nearly one year ago in Chautauqua County.

On October 1, 2019, 53-year-old farm owner Nelson Noble was shot multiple times at his farm on Route 83 in Cherry Creek.

Noble survived this incident and was taken to ECMC.

Crime Stoppers is offering a monetary award for any information leading the arrest of whoever shot Noble. To contact them, call (716) 867-6161.

