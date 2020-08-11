Stolen vehicle full of teens leads deputies on a chase through Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–On Tuesday at 2:43 a.m., Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies witnessed a vehicle speeding on Route 5 and 20 in Hanover.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle when the vehicle sped off west on Route 5 and 20.

Officials tell us a check of the registration tag on the vehicle, revealed it was stolen out of Harrisburg Pennsylvania.

According to deputies, they continued to try and stop the vehicle through Hanover, Silver Creek, Town of Sheridan, City, and Town of Dunkirk, Pomfret, Portland, and into Westfield.

Spike strips were deployed on Route 5 in the Town of Westfield by the Sheriff’s Office. The front tires were flattened on the vehicle, causing the vehicle to come to a stop.

While approaching the vehicle, deputies say the vehicle had six teenagers inside.

The teens were brought into the Sheriff’s Office in Mayville, and officials contacted their family members.

The Sheriff’s Office charged the driver of the vehicle, from Columbus, Ohio, with possession of stolen property, and they will appear in the Chautauqua County Youth Part later this month.

One of the teenagers was a reported runaway from Pittsburgh.

They were turned over to the custody of the Child Protection Services in Pennsylvania.

All others were not charged and released to family members, according to the Sheriff’s office.

No injuries or crashes occurred in the incident.

