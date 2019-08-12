WATCH: Ribbon cutting ceremony for improvements to Dunkirk pier and harbor

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Monday morning, both Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Dunkirk Mayor Wilfred Rosas spoke at a ribbon cutting ceremony in the city.

The occasion marked the completion of improvements to Dunkirk’s pier and harbor.

State officials say the project improves pedestrians’ access to Lake Erie, and creates better connections to the city’s waterfront trails.

Other improvements include increased seating and green space, better fishing and other water recreation opportunities, and new signage and lighting.

“This project will draw more city residents and visitors to our newly enhanced pier and gives our fishermen an exciting place to host fishing tournaments,” Mayor Rosas said.

The project was supported by funding from a Buffalo Billion II initiative — the Smart Growth Community Fund.