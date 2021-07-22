Water conservation order in Mayville lifted

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The nearly two-month-long water conservation order in the Village of Mayville has been lifted.
According to the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services, Well #1 is effectively removing perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA), which is what forced the shutdown of the well back in December.
Christine Schuyler, the county’s public health director says “A battery of tests have been run on the treated water and they show it is completely safe to drink. The water will continue to be tested on a routine schedule.”
At the cost of nearly $1 million, a new PFNA filtration system was constructed. The county says this “was made possible through a grant from New York State.”
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.