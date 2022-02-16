Water main break closes Ripley school district on Wednesday

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A water main break led to the closure of the Ripley Central School District on Wednesday.

It’s not clear whether or not the closure will affect Thursday’s school day, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.

