Water main break closes Ripley school district on Wednesday

RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A water main break led to the closure of the Ripley Central School District on Wednesday.
It’s not clear whether or not the closure will affect Thursday’s school day, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
