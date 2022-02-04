Westfield CSD asks Hochul for end to state’s COVID-19 mandates for schools

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County school wants power to be in the hands of individual districts concerning COVID-19 regulations.

In a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul, the Westfield Academy and Central School Board of Education said they believe the Governor was “well-intentioned,” when implementing the mandates, but that “It is time to move away from a culture of mandates, and move instead towards a culture of trust and shared responsibility, which gives decision making related to COVID back to individual school districts in close cooperations with their county health departments.”

The school district says New York’s response to the pandemic “is not working,” and both the state and federal governments have “overpromised and underdelivered.”

“Since you implemented your mandates, we have never had more students and staff infected with COVID-19 than we do now,” the letter, referencing the current school year’s mandates, said.

The letter was dated January 26.

“As we draft this letter to you, our school is closed to in-person instruction due to staffing shortages caused by COVID infections,” it read.

The letter goes on to say attack what it calls a “one size fits all” model of rules.

“We look forward to your prompt action in returning decision making back to our state’s schools,” the letter concluded.

MORE | Read the letter in its entirety here.

A group of local school superintendents recently called on Gov. Hochul to end the universal mask mandate when it’s currently set to expire — February 21.

“It’s time to move beyond the emergency phase of COVID to a time when the presence of the virus no longer completely upends life in schools,” Hamburg Superintendent Michael Cornell, who serves as the President of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association, said. “What we hear from the folks in our communities is that it’s time for masking to be a choice.”