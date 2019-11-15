Westfield man charged for unlawful imprisonment during altercation

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)–Deputies from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a physical altercation at a home on Finley Road in Westfield on Friday at 9:32 a.m.

An investigation shows 30-year-old David Zapata of Westfield allegedly grabbed and dragged another person throughout the home. During the altercation, Zapata did not allow the person to leave.

Authorities say Zapata also removed a .22 caliber rifle from the home during the altercation and proceeded to the wooded area behind the house.

Sheriff’s Deputies deployed K9 Drake into the wooded area and located the gun used during the incident.

Deputies took Zapata into custody and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, and second-degree harassment. He’s awaiting arraignment at the Chautauqua County Jail.