Westfield man charged with unlawful imprisonment after altercation

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)–Westfield Police and Deputies from the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office were called to an address in Westfield to investigate an altercation, according to officials.

An investigation revealed 20-year-old Anthony Delmonte of Westfield got into a physical altercation with another person and forcefully stole property, damaged property.

Authorities say this happened in front of a child less than 17 years of age.

Delmonte was arrested and charged with third-degree robbery, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal mischief, and second-degree harassment.

He was arraigned after being taken to Chautauqua County Jail.