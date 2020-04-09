Winter weather advisory issued for Chautauqua, Cattaraugus counties

(WIVB) – A winter weather advisory is in effect for Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties, including the cities of Jamestown and Olean, through noon Friday.

According to the National Weather Service. there could be additional snow accumulations of three to six inches and winds as high as 40 mph, mainly across higher terrain.

The NWS warns residents to plan on slippery road conditions and impacts to morning or evening commutes. Periods of snow will result in snow-covered roads and limited visibility.