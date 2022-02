MAYVLLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — This year’s Winterfest in Mayville is officially underway.

Friday night marked the opening ceremonies for the weekend-long festival. Saturday, there was a polar plunge, a chili cookoff to warm up, plus, a fireworks show. There was also an ice castle made out of 1,000 ice blocks carved out of Chautauqua Lake.

This year’s Winterfest will continue into Sunday with a 5K.