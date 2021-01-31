WNY woman opens Lakewood flower shop on journey to understand herself

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Jamestown area woman is following her passion by opening a new flower shop. And she says it all started with understanding herself.

Kimberly Carlson says the journey began when she lost her son to a drug overdose in 2016.

She says she needed to take a step back and reassemble herself.

She did just that by founding the flower shop called “Pea Pod & Juniper” in Lakewood, N.Y.

“I really was at a point that I needed to take things back to a basic idea of what I wanted my life to look like.” Kimberly Carlson, Owner, Pea Pod & Juniper

But for Kimberly, it’s more than just a flower shop. She wants it to be a place for community members to unwind.

Kimberly says she drew inspiration for the name from her grand daughters.