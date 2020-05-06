Woman arrested for spending close to $60,000 of employer’s money for personal use

BUSTI, N.Y. (WIVB)–Lakewood-Busti Police have arrested a Lakewood woman for using her employer’s credit card and the business’s bank account to make purchases and pay bills for herself.

Police say while 41-year-old Sandra Ford was employed by a business in the Town of Busti, she spent close to $60,000 of the business’s money for a year-and-a-half.

Ford is charged with second-degree grand larceny and was released with an appearance ticket to return to the Town of Busti court at a later date.

