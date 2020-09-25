Woman dead following crash involving tanker truck in Chautauqua County

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Brocton woman is dead following a crash with a tanker truck in the Town of Sheridan on Thursday afternoon just after 2 p.m.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says 85-year-old Henrietta Graziano failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection of Center Road and S. Roberts Road.

Investigation showed the tanker truck, driven by Manuel Esquilin-Gonzalez, was traveling north on Center Road, and Graziano in a sedan was traveling east on S. Roberts Road.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the truck hit Graziano’s sedan and then overturned in the roadway.

The truck was transporting liquid propane, which leaked onto the road.

The County HAZ-MAT response team assisted in cleaning up the spill.

Graziano later died at UPMC Hamot Hospital after being airlifted, and Gonzalez was transported to Brooks Hospital.

No charges will be filed as a result of this crash, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.