MAYVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Monday, June 29

Chautauqua County officials are reporting one new confirmed case of COVID, bringing the total to 129.

The latest case is a woman in her 20s.

According to county health officials, there are six active cases and 105 cases are under quarantine.

Currently, no cases in the county are hospitalized and the deaths remain at 7. To date, 116 people have recovered.