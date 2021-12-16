Woman wanted in Missouri found in Chautauqua County

TOWN OF ELLERY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman who was wanted in Missouri was found in Chautauqua County.

Members of the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office say they received information from law enforcement officials in Missouri that led to Brouk Jansen’s arrest.

The 40-year-old was found on Thursday morning when deputies performed a warrant check at a residence on Mahanna Road in Ellery.

At the time, Jansen was wanted for driving with a suspended or revoked license, non-support, tampering with a vehicle and failing to appear in court. Since she was wanted outside New York, Jansen was charged with being a fugitive from justice.

While authorities investigated this matter, they say Jansen was found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, so she was additionally charged with a felony count of possessing stolen property.

Jansen was taken to the Chautauqua County Jail.