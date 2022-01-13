Woman wanted in PA found in Chautauqua County during traffic stop

Chautauqua County

TOWN OF CARROLL, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office says a woman wanted in Pennsylvania was found during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., 56-year-old Jamestown resident Diana Means was stopped on W. Main Street in the Town of Carroll.

During this time, deputies say they discovered that Means was wanted in Warren County, just south of the New York border.

Means was subsequently taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office says she’ll answer charges for an uninspected motor vehicle and aggravated unlicensed operation at a later date.

