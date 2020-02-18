Woman wanted on warrant charged with stabbing man before hiding in barn

WESTFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning, a Chautauqua County woman was accused of stabbing a man before hiding in a barn.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on Felton Rd. in Westfield shortly after 5:30 a.m.

There, the victim told deputies he had been stabbed, and that the suspect left the scene.

The suspect, who was identified as 37-year-old Rachel Blanchard, was found about a mile away, hiding in a barn off Prospect Station Rd.

Blanchard, who had a warrant for criminal mischief, was charged with assault, menacing and possession of a hypodermic instrument.