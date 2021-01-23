Cheektowaga Asst. Police Chief Brian Gould announces run for Erie County Sheriff

(WIVB)– A local, longtime law enforcement member has officially thrown his hat in the ring as a candidate for Erie County Sheriff.

Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould announced his candidacy Saturday, to take the place of retiring Sheriff Tim Howard.

Gould has been in the Cheektowaga Police Department for more than 20 years.

He says as sheriff, he wants to focus on community policing, getting out and speaking with residents of Erie County to find out what they expect from their law enforcement.

“Law enforcement needs the trust of the community to do their job. Our job is ever-changing, and if law enforcement doesn’t change, the community will not support us, so I believe we need to be out listening to what the community is saying.” Cheektowaga Assistant Police Chief Brian Gould

During his time within the department, Gould teamed up with Crisis Services of Western New York to help create Cheektowaga’s first crisis intervention team.