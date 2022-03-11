CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) ⁠— A Cheektowaga couple turned their family of six into a family of 11 Friday afternoon after adopting five siblings.

The siblings have been in foster care for 1,647 days but now they’re official members of the Hinkle family.

It was an emotional and packed courtroom as those five siblings celebrated being reunited forever.

Parents Roberta and Kevin started fostering three of the five kids about four years ago and said the adoption just made their already-big family official.

Roberta and Kevin have fostered 15 kids over the past seven years.

When they started fostering three of these siblings, they were told it would be a quick placement.

It didn’t turn out that way. Over the years, they found out about the other two siblings and made the decision to adopt all of them.

Some good news on this Friday: this family just adopted five siblings to the same home. They’re joining their long-awaited forever family after 1,647 days in foster care. This makes a former family of 6 now a family of 11 ❤️ @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/bYuhMqmbua — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) March 11, 2022

Their youngest child is four and their oldest is 27.

They also said all four of their birth children have been on board since the start, advocating for fostering any chance they get.

They all waited for this day for a long time.

“There are so many kids in foster care that are separated and don’t see their siblings and it’s just heartbreaking because these poor children, this isn’t their fault, they don’t understand what’s going on, they love their parents, they love their family and to be separated just exasperates that so much and that was how we made our final decision to bring all five together we just couldn’t bear the thought of them not being together,” Roberta said. “I just hope they can see how much everybody loves them and what a bright future there is.”

During the adoption, all nine children and Roberta and Kevin wore shirts that said “forever family” on them. They’re from an organization called Together We Rise. They sell merchandise to benefit foster children all over the country.

Roberta also said they had to buy a bigger house and a bigger car, but said they bring the party wherever they go.

They’ll be doing that this weekend; they’re headed to Kalahari water park in Ohio to celebrate their forever family.

