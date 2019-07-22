Cheektowaga man admits to assault and attempted sex abuse

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Cheektowaga man has pleaded guilty to assault and attempted sex abuse, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

23-year-old Ikeal Lardill admitted to intentionally causing a serious injury by cutting a female victim with a knife in December 2018. According to officials, Lardill also attempted to cause physical injury to the same woman by subjecting her to sexual contact in January.

He pleaded guilty to the highest possible charge last Friday.

Lardill’s sentencing is scheduled for Monday, September 9, at 9:30 a.m. He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.