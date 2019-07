WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB)– West Seneca Police say they arrested Justin Anderson of Cheektowaga this week after he stole a car that was left unlocked with the keys inside.

Police are urging residents to lock their parked cars overnight and never leave a spare key inside the car.

According to police, four vehicles were recently stolen in West Seneca after spare keys were found.

One resulted in an arrest by BPD after Anderson and another man crashed another stolen vehicle on Bailey Avenue.