Cheektowaga man charged with possession of child pornography, illegal guns and growing marijuana

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– John Stuart, 32, of Cheektowaga has been arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography, growing marijuana and illegally possessing guns, according to United States Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr.

Stuart faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine on charges of receipt and possession of child pornography, possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance, manufacturing of marijuana plants and maintaining drug-involved premises.

Officials tell us, on October 19, 2020, a search warrant was executed at Stuart’s home on Cleveland Drive in Cheektowaga by the FBI Buffalo Child Exploitation Task Force and the Cheektowaga Police Department searching for evidence of child pornography.

During their search, law enforcement took two laptops, a cellphone, two hard drives and a desktop computer tower. We’re told the seized cellphone contained three videos of child pornography, found during a “preliminary investigation.”

Authorities also discovered a bedroom in the Cleveland Drive residence that was being used for growing marijuana.

“The room consisted of a tent housing approximately five mature marijuana plants, and four smaller plants, being grown hydroponically. Approximately one pound of dried marijuana ready for use, approximately six pounds of wet marijuana, and a quantity of psilocybin mushrooms were also seized.” OFFICE OF THE UNITED STATES ATTORNEY WESTERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

The U.S. attorney says three firearms were also found, including one loaded firearm with nine rounds of ammunition.

Stuart was arraigned and U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeremiah J. McCarthy released Stuart “on conditions.”