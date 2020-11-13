Cheektowaga man indicted in violent sexual assault case

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– Alexander Brewer, 27, of Cheektowaga was arraigned and indicted on nine counts this morning.

Brewer is alleged of sexually subjecting a female victim to forcible compulsion in early October. The District Attorney’s office says the victim was strangled and lost consciousness. The DA also tells us the victim was incapable of providing consent because she was “physically helpless.”

The victim was hospitalized at ECMC.

State Supreme Court Justice John J. Michalski charged Brewer with the following offenses:

Two counts of Assault in the First Degree, Class “B” felonies

Four counts of Aggravated Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, Class “C” felonies

One count of Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class “D” felony

Two counts of Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, Class “D” felonies

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nathanael C. Kapperman.

Brewer faces 32 years in prison, if convicted on all charges.