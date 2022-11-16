BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man was arraigned Wednesday on multiple robbery and kidnapping charges stemming from two incidents, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced.

Josue Lubala, 18, was charged with one count each of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree attempted robbery and one count of second-degree attempted kidnapping.

It is alleged that on Sept. 13, 2022, police responded to a report from a victim that she and a two-year-old child were forced into her vehicle at knifepoint by Lubala when they were about to leave Cheektowaga Town Park at approximately 10:45 a.m. Lubala then abducted the victim and the child and drove to Wick Street in Buffalo where he allowed them out of the vehicle before fleeing in the victim’s car.

The following day on Sept. 14, at around 9:27 a.m., Cheektowaga police responded to another reported carjacking near the Alexander Community Center at Cheektowaga Town Park. Allegedly, a second female victim was sitting in the front passenger seat when Lubala entered the driver-side door and attempted to rob and kidnap the victim by threatening her with a knife. The victim was able to escape and run for help and after a 911 call from a witness, Lubala was arrested after a brief chase with police a short time later on Walden Avenue.

Lubala is scheduled to return on Dec. 8 for a pre-trial conference and faces a maximum of 40 years in prison.