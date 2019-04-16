Cheektowaga man sentenced for attempting to engage in sexual conduct with juveniles

UPDATE: Henry was sentenced to six months in jail, followed by 10 years probation.

ORIGINAL: A Cheektowaga man has pleaded guilty to two counts of second degree attempted course of sexual conduct against a child.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old Michael Henry of Cheektowaga admitted to attempting to engage in sexual conduct with two juvenile female victims.

It happened on multiple occasions over the course of two years at a location in the Town of Cheektowaga, according to officials.

Henry will be sentenced on Wednesday, July 24 at 9:30 a.m.

He faces a maximum of eight years in prison.